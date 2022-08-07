Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 54.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 474,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,485,000 after buying an additional 168,045 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $79,621,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 40.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

Hologic stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

