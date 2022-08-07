Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Copart by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,451,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

