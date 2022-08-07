Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 374.4% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 42,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 47,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

