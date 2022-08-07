Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 35,200 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after buying an additional 173,106 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 576,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after buying an additional 106,602 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.3 %

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Shares of TRI stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.35. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.