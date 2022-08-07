Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.