Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $148.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

