Forsta AP Fonden Sells 9,900 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.