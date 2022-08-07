Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.