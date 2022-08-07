Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corteva by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

