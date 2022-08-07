Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($9.44) price objective on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.40) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.19) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 969.29 ($11.88).

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 703.80 ($8.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 732.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 737.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,497.45. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Fresnillo Cuts Dividend

Fresnillo Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Stories

