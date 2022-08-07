Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 913.64%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTDR opened at $25.96 on Friday. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

