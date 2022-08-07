fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06, reports. The business had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. fuboTV updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

fuboTV Stock Up 16.8 %

FUBO opened at $3.47 on Friday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $642.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.49.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.