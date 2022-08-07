Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

FLGT traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. 417,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,294. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

