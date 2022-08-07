FUZE Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,509.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for about $18.77 or 0.00081933 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 88.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $14,141.19 and $32,509.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 130.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00636085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016185 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.