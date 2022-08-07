FUZE Token (FUZE) Trading Up 113.6% This Week

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.46 or 0.00079407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $13,833.55 and approximately $32,287.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 113.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00619597 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014316 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
