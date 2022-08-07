FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Issued By KeyCorp

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $32.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $7,733,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $4,547,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 148,667 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 832.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 99,043 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

