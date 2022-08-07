Gaj Finance (GAJ) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $15,026.48 and approximately $134.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00647218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014070 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
