GameCredits Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $3,495.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00264963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.