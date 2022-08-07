GAMEE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $285,659.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. GAMEE has a market cap of $4.82 million and $285,659.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 125.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00636204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,177,608 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

