Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IT. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $295.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.90.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gartner by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after buying an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

