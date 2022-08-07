GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Holdings Raised by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GCP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 380,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,994. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 225.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

