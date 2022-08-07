GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.75

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.75 and traded as high as C$51.33. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$51.33, with a volume of 8,390 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,365.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

