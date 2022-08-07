GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

