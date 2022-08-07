Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0254 on Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and $1.99 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,130.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004350 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00132509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00067479 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

