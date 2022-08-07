Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $715.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Dividend History for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

