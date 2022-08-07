Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $715.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.