Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $215.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The firm has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average of $210.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

