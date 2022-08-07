GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Announces Earnings Results

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

GoPro Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of GPRO opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. GoPro has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,391 shares of company stock valued at $464,845. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 44.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 37.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

