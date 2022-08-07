Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 590.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

