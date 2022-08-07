Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.22

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$89.22 and traded as low as C$79.00. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$80.16, with a volume of 131,869 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$80.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

