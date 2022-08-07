Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.22

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$89.22 and traded as low as C$79.00. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$80.16, with a volume of 131,869 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.56.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$80.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
