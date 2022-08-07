Gray Television, Inc. (GTN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

