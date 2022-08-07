Guider Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. Guider has a total market cap of $5,174.68 and $10.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004346 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars.

