Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1268 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Halfords Group has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $4.02.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

