Hamster Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $244,312.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $244,312.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00633518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
