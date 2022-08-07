Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hanover Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.11.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNVR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

Featured Articles

