Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.20 million and $7.55 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $56.18 or 0.00241843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007699 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 698,906 coins and its circulating supply is 679,946 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

