Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €99.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €99.00 ($102.06) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRN. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($124.74) target price on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($94.85) target price on Krones in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Krones Stock Performance

Krones stock opened at €86.15 ($88.81) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €79.79 and its 200-day moving average is €79.62. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($69.59) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($102.68).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

