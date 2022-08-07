Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $18.88 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $18.88 million and $343,521.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002854 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.06 or 0.07363455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00164054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00264912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00727320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00611765 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005723 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,450,615 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

