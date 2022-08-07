HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $126.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,797,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 54,207 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

