Head-To-Head Analysis: ENI (NYSE:E) vs. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

ENI and Range Resources are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 11.43% 23.12% 7.08% Range Resources 16.40% 56.92% 14.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ENI and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 1 3 8 0 2.58 Range Resources 2 7 8 0 2.35

Valuation & Earnings

ENI presently has a consensus price target of $16.02, indicating a potential downside of 32.03%. Range Resources has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than ENI.

This table compares ENI and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $92.01 billion 0.46 $6.89 billion $7.72 3.05 Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.76 $411.78 million $1.94 15.85

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ENI has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Range Resources beats ENI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the supply and wholesale of natural gas by pipeline, international transport; and purchase and marketing of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment is involved in the processing, supply, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail sales of gas, electricity, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale of electricity produced by thermoelectric and renewable plants. As of December 31, 2021, it had net proved reserves of 6,628 million barrels of oil equivalent; and installed operational capacity of 4.5 GW. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

