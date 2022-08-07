Head to Head Review: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) vs. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Williams Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik N/A -9.77% 2.31% Williams Companies 14.57% 13.43% 3.99%

Volatility & Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Companies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 31.96 $99.22 million N/A N/A Williams Companies $10.63 billion 3.69 $1.52 billion $1.28 25.17

This table compares Kinetik and Williams Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Williams Companies pays out 132.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams Companies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Williams Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kinetik and Williams Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 3 0 3.00 Williams Companies 0 4 9 1 2.79

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Williams Companies has a consensus target price of $35.92, indicating a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Williams Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than Kinetik.

Summary

Williams Companies beats Kinetik on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, and the Mid-Continent region, which includes the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Permian basins; and operates natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage facilities in central Kansas near Conway. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment provides wholesale marketing, trading, storage, and transportation of natural gas for natural gas utilities, municipalities, power generators, and producers; risk and asset management; and NGL marketing services. The company owns and operates 30,000 miles of pipelines, 29 processing facilities, 7 fractionation facilities, and approximately 23 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

