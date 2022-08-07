HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $64.39 million and approximately $2,180.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003191 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.