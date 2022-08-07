Heineken (HEINY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on August 18th

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1973 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $47.76 on Friday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($109.28) to €114.00 ($117.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($107.73) to €105.60 ($108.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($97.94) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($123.71) to €121.00 ($124.74) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

