Helium Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Billion (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $5.43 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $8.89 or 0.00038437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00121174 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021889 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001545 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00287198 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009255 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,219,020 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
