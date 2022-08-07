Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $172.37

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.37 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 175.50 ($2.15). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 113,295 shares.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.79. The firm has a market cap of £339.53 million and a P/E ratio of 787.50.

Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

