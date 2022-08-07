Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $414,774.17 and approximately $2,541.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00875206 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014373 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
