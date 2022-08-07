Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $638,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 923.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 364,241 shares during the last quarter.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

