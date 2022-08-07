Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.74

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.74 and traded as low as $97.99. Hitachi shares last traded at $98.88, with a volume of 23,955 shares trading hands.

Hitachi Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Hitachi Company Profile



Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

Featured Stories

