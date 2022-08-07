Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SP Asset Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 10,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.9% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.