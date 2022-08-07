HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $609.86.

HSBC stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

