Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.7 %

Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($61.84). The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

